Google Is Bringing News Showcase to the US

Google has announced it is bringing its News Showcase to the US in an effort to boost local news outlets.

Local news outlets have struggled in the digital age and increasingly become dependent on search engines and social media for traffic and readership. The company’s News Showcase initiative is designed to help support local news, according to Google’s Chris Jansen.

The Google News Initiative is launching new partnerships with five news associations to provide financial grants and training to nearly 1,000 local publications across the U.S. This funding will help local publishers overcome tech challenges, and create strategies and tactics for driving audience growth, individual giving and sponsorship revenue.

Jansen says News Showcase builds on other Google programs that have helped local news organizations see significant growth.

This announcement builds on other GNI programs that have helped participants see an over 50% increase in digital advertising revenue year over year after they participated in a three-month training program. GNI programs have helped nonprofit newsrooms see a 87% increase in sponsorship revenue, 75% increase in ad revenue and 41% in event revenue.

“For a number of years the National Association of Hispanic Publications has been proud to partner with the Google News Initiative team to build programs that enable publishers to overcome gaps in digital readiness,” says Alvaro Gurdián Jr., Vice President of the NAHP. “Those programs strengthened, and in some cases created, digital revenue streams and put our publishers on a path to sustainability. This new initiative will supercharge those results and impact the entire industry, and all of the communities we serve.”

“Our members have proven themselves indispensable to the communities they serve, boasting devoted and substantial local audiences because of the vital work they do,” says Graham Jarrett, president of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia. “However, as small-scale operations, they face challenges in keeping pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. These investments will enable us to sustain our vital work and position us for the next generation of journalists and readers.”

Jansen says the program will hit the US later this summer, with more than 150 news publications. The partner organizations are in 39 states and 90% are local or regional news outlets.