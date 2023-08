Google may be on the verge of making casting media to a tablet much easier, making it possible to do so by holding the phone in front of the tablet.

According to journalist Mishaal Rahman, Google is working to improve integration between a phone and tablet in a way that may even leapfrog Apple’s famous device integration.

Google is working on letting you cast media to your Pixel Tablet just by holding your phone in front of it!



Here's the introduction screen for this feature.



Thanks to @AssembleDebug for the tip! pic.twitter.com/A79ZofiWM1 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 10, 2023

If the rumor is true, Android phone and tablet users will be in for a treat.