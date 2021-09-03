Google Investing $1.2 Billion in Its German Cloud Infrastructure

Google is investing $1.2 billion to expand its cloud infrastructure in Germany, and has committed to using more renewable energy.

Google is currently the number three cloud provider worldwide, but CEO Thomas Kurian has made it his goal to take the number two spot within the next few years. The company is preparing to expand its infrastructure in Germany significantly, investing $1.2 billion by 2030, according to ABC News.

The company’s expansion will be centered in the Berlin region, as well as the town of Hanau, near Frankfurt’s DE-CIX data exchange.

Google is also planning to purchase more than 140 megawatts of electric from Engie, and says 80% of the electricity will be generated using carbon-free sources. Ultimately, by 2030, Google wants 100% of its energy to be renewable.