Google Introduces Multisearch for Text/Image Searching

Google has introduced multisearch in an effort to make it easier for people to find what they’re looking for.

Multisearch is deisgned to combine images and text to help people find things that would otherwise be hard isolate. The new feature is built into the Google app on both Android and iOS.

With multisearch, you can ask a question about an object in front of you or refine your search by color, brand or a visual attribute.

The feature can be used to find something based on a photo, or learn more about the item. Google says AI is responsible for the innovative feature.