Google Hosting a Gemini at Work Digital Event

Google is hosting a Gemini at Work digital event, aimed at helping customers tap into the power of Gemini AI in the workplace.

The event is sceduled for Tuesday, September 24 at 9am PT. The event will feature Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian as the keynote speaker.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian will kick off the event with a keynote highlighting how AI is reshaping business across the globe. He’ll be followed by in-depth explorations of AI’s influence on specific domains, including customer engagement and code development, with insights from companies such as Box on integrating Gemini for intelligent content management. We’ll also unveil exciting new AI innovations, share best practices for maximizing Gemini’s potential, and demonstrate Gemini in action.

The event will also feature leaders from Bosh, Snap, and Randstad highlighting how generative AI is tranforming their industries.

Some of the additional seesion include: