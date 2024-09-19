Google Hosting a Gemini at Work Digital Event

Google is hosting a Gemini at Work digital event, aimed at helping customers tap into the power of Gemini AI in the workplace.
The event is sceduled for Tuesday, September 24 at 9am PT. The event will feature Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian as the keynote speaker.
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian will kick off the event with a keynote highlighting how AI is reshaping business across the globe. He’ll be followed by in-depth explorations of AI’s influence on specific domains, including customer engagement and code development, with insights from companies such as Box on integrating Gemini for intelligent content management. We’ll also unveil exciting new AI innovations, share best practices for maximizing Gemini’s potential, and demonstrate Gemini in action.
The event will also feature leaders from Bosh, Snap, and Randstad highlighting how generative AI is tranforming their industries.
Those interested in attending can register here.
Some of the additional seesion include:
In What’s next for generative AI on Google Cloud, Saurabh Tiwary, VP and general manager, Cloud AI, Google, and Amin Vahdat, VP and general manager, Machine Learning, Systems, and Cloud AI, Google Cloud, will share innovations that make it easier for you to access your preferred models, customize them to your unique needs, and deploy them seamlessly with enterprise-grade controls.
Box is unleashing intelligent content management with Gemini, and Yashodha Bhavnani, VP, product management, AI Products, Box, is joining us to share how they’re building the next generation of intelligent content management solutions.
If you love BigQuery, it’s even better with Gemini. Deepak Dayama, product lead, Gemini in BigQuery, Google Cloud, will share how to boost data analysis with Gemini right within BigQuery, making intelligent recommendations to enhance user productivity and optimize costs.