Google Has Deals With 300 News Publishers in the EU

Google currently has deals with some 300 news publishers in the EU, with the company working to make it easier for other publishers to sign up.

Google was opposed to paying publishers for years for linking to and displaying their news. The company maintained publishers benefited more than it did, thanks to the traffic Google sent their way. Needless to say, news publishers disputed this claim, blaming Google and other search engines for ruining the news industry. The EU recently forced Google’s hand, passing legislation that requires search engines to pay for the news content they display.

The legislation appears to be paying off, with Google now paying 300 publishers in half a dozen countries for the right to use their news. What’s more, the company is rolling out new tools that will make it easier for new publishers to sign up with its program.

“So far, we have agreements that cover more than 300 national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland, with many more discussions ongoing,” writes Sulina Connal, Director, News and Publishing Partnerships.

The company’s new tool, the Extended News Previews program (ENP), will begin rolling out in Germany and Hungary, and then to additional EU countries in the coming months.