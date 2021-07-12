Google Has Completed Its July 2021 Core Update

Google has finished rolling out its July 2021 core update, following a June 2021 core update last month.

Google usually rolls out core updates to its search algorithm every six months. Some of the updates weren’t quite ready for the June rollout, however, necessitating a follow-up rollout in July.

The rollout began July 1 and is now complete.

The July 2021 core update rollout is now effectively complete. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 12, 2021

Google has not given much information on what to expect, only that some sites may see their rankings go up or down, or not change at all. According to Search Engine Land, however, some webmasters were seeing significant changes on July 2 and July 9. There’s a possibility some webmasters are seeing an impact today, but it’s probably still too early to be sure.

Webmasters whose sites have been impacted should check out Google’s page on how core updates work and mitigation efforts that can be taken.