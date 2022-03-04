Google Halts Ad Business in Russia

Google is the latest company to halt its business in Russia, announcing it is pausing ad sales in Russia in response to that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

As has already been well-documented here and elsewhere, companies across industries are imposing their own sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The idea is to make Putin’s decision so costly and inconvenient that it will force Russia to change course.

Google is now joining in, suspending its ad business in Russia for the time being, according to The Washington Post.

“In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia. The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate,” said spokesperson Michael Aciman.