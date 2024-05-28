Google Gemini Is Coming to the Opera Web Browser

Opera has announced it is incorporating Google’s Gemini AI model into its Aria browser AI, giving users access to some of Google’s latest features.

Opera was the first major web browser to enable built-in access to local AI models and LLMs. The browser is collaborating with Google to expand on that capability, adding Gemini to the list of available models.

“Our companies have been cooperating for more than 20 years. We are excited to be announcing the deepening of this collaboration into the field of generative AI to further power our suite of browser AI services,” said Per Wetterdal, EVP Partnerships at Opera.

“We’re happy to elevate our long standing cooperation with Opera by powering its AI innovation within the browser space,” said Eva Fors, Managing Director, Google Cloud Nordic Region.

The inclusion of Gemini will give users access to advanced image generation, as well as conversational voice output.

Like many smaller browsers, Opera has benefited greatly from the EU forcing Apple to make it easier for users to set a default browser. Going all-in could help the smaller browser grab even more market share.