Google Fiber Testing 20 Gbps Residential Internet

Google Fiber is hitting a major milestone, testing 20 Gbps internet speeds for residential users....
Written by Staff
Monday, October 30, 2023

    • Google Fiber is hitting a major milestone, testing 20 Gbps internet speeds for residential users.

    Internet speeds have become a point of public debate in recent years as a result of the move to remote work. The FCC recently proposed faster US broadband standards to bring them current with modern needs.

    According to the company’s website, Google Fiber is testing 20 Gbps internet speed for residential customers:

    We’re bringing a first-of-its-kind early access experience to select customers to explore the latest internet frontier with symmetrical speeds up to 20 gigabits. But that’s not all. We’re offering this service with a custom pre-certification Wi-Fi 7 router — a new Wi-Fi standard to be fully certified next year.

    Unfortunately, customers will need to apply for access. The company doesn’t reveal exactly where this testing is taking place, so individuals will have to wait for Google to provide additional details.

    Sign up for early access here.

