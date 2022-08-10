Google Fiber Resumes Expansion After Nearly Six Years

Google is once again expanding its Google Fiber internet service nearly six years after pausing additional rollouts.

Google Fiber is the company’s high-speed internet access aimed at home users and small businesses. The company halted further expansion in October 2016, but is now resuming rollouts.

The decision is being driven by the increased importance of accessible high-speed internet, especially at a time when remote and hybrid work are becoming the new normal.

“At no time in Google Fiber’s history has that ever been more important than today,” writes Dinni Jain, Google Fiber CEO. “We’re living in a world that has finally caught up to the idea that high-speed, reliable internet — at gigabit speeds — is no longer a bold idea or a ‘nice to have.’ The experience of the last couple of years has certainly taught us that.”

Google is in talks with leaders in the following five states:

Arizona, starting in Mesa as announced in July

Colorado

Nebraska

Nevada

Idaho

The company says these states will be its main focus for the next several years, along with continued growth in its existing metro markets.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our geographic reach once again — bringing better internet to more people in more places,” adds Jain. “Stay tuned in the coming months as we fill in this picture with more details about our new cities, even faster speeds and redefined customer service.”