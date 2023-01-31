Google Fi Impacted by Latest T-Mobile Breach

T-Mobile’s latest data breach may have cast a wider net than previous ones, with Google Fi customers among those impacted.

T-Mobile alerted customers in mid-January that it had been hit by a data breach, one that impacted some 37 million customers. However, it appears T-Mobile’s customers weren’t the only ones affected.

Google Fi has sent a notice to its customers indicating their data may also have been included in the T-Mobile breach. Below is the email customers received, via 9to5Google:

Dear Google Fi customer,

We’re writing to let you know that the primary network provider for Google Fi recently informed us there has been suspicious activity relating to a third party system that contains a limited amount of Google Fi customer data.

There is no action required by you at this time.

This system is used for Google Fi customer support purposes and contains limited data including when your account was activated, data about your mobile service plan, SIM card serial number, and active or inactive account status.

It does not contain your name, date of birth, email address, payment card information, social security number or tax IDs, driver’s license or other form of government ID, or financial account information, passwords or PINs that you may use for Google Fi, or the contents of any SMS messages or calls.

Our incident response team undertook an investigation and determined that unauthorized access occurred and have worked with our primary network provider to identify and implement measures to secure the data on that third party system and notify everyone potentially impacted. There was no access to Google’s systems or any systems overseen by Google.

If you are an active Fi user, please note that your Google Fi service continues to work as usual and was not interrupted by this issue.