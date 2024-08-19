Google Expands AI Overviews To Six New Countries

Google is expanding its AI Overviews to six additional countries, as well as adding new abilities to the feature.

Google introduced AI Overviews in mid-March, a new feature that uses generative AI to answer people’s questions. The company is building on that launch with new features, including easier access to relevant links.

Now, we’re introducing more ways to check out relevant websites while you search, with a new right-hand link display for AI Overviews on desktop – also accessible on mobile by tapping the site icons on the upper right. These updates are starting to roll out globally today for AI Overviews in all launched countries, as well as for Search Labs users in more than 120 countries and territories. We’re also currently testing the addition of links to relevant web pages directly within the text of AI Overviews (in addition to the prominent links we already show), making it even easier for people to click out and visit sites that interest them.

The company is also adding the ability to save AI Overviews for future reference and to simplify the language of the response.

First is the ability to “save” a specific AI Overview for future reference, and get back to the helpful info and links you found on your initial search, like “what are some interesting science projects I can do with my 12 year old son.” Just tap the new “save” button underneath your AI Overview, and when you conduct the same search again, you’ll get the same AI Overview in your results. This makes it even easier to access, and click out to the content you were interested in. You can also see your saved AI Overviews by tapping on your profile icon from Search and navigating to your Interests page. This capability is available for English queries in the U.S. – just make sure you’ve enrolled in the “AI Overviews and more” experiment in Search Labs. Second, you’ll now see an option on some AI Overviews to simplify the language with a single tap, which we previewed earlier this year. This can be helpful if you’re new to a topic and want an easier way to digest the information. This is available if you’re enrolled in the “AI Overviews and more” experiment in Search Labs, for English queries in the U.S.

Finally, Google says it is expanding access to AI Overviews to six new countries, including “United Kingdom, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico and Brazil – along with local language support in each country.”

A Troubled Launch

Despite Google touting AI Overviews as the next evolution of search, the feature wasn’t without its issues. AI Overviews gained notoriety for some hilariously bad answers, including telling users to put glue on pizza to help hold the cheese on. The responses drew criticism and mocking from the company’s competitors with Perplexity.AI poking fun at it on X.

The issues led Liz Reid, VP and Head of Google Search to address them and outline the company’s efforts to address them. The fact that Google is bringing AI Overviews to new markets would imply the company believes it is past the feature’s embarrassing faux pas.