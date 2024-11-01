Google Expands AI Overviews to More Than 100 Countries

Google is expanding AI Overviews in Search, rolling out the feature to more than 100 countries, providing access to more than one billion users.

Google has been working to integrate AI with its search, eager to tap stave off competition from AI firms like OpenAI and Perplexity. AI Overviews are an important part of that strategy.

With AI Overviews in Search, it’s easier than ever for people to find the information they need and discover relevant sites across the web, which opens up more opportunities to connect with publishers, businesses and creators.

The company has launched its biggest expansion yet, bringing the feature to more than 100 countries.

Since launching in May and expanding beyond the U.S. in August, the feedback we’ve received for AI Overviews has been highly positive. People prefer using Search with AI Overviews, and they find their search results more helpful. So now, in our largest expansion yet, we’re launching AI Overviews in more than 100 countries and making them accessible in more languages — helping you search in a whole new way, no matter what questions are on your mind.

Google says it has made improvements to AI Overviews, making it easier to find relevant websites and better connecting people with helpful products.