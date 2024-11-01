Google Expands AI Overviews to More Than 100 Countries

Google is expanding AI Overviews in Search, rolling out the feature to more than 100 countries, providing access to more than one billion users.
Google has been working to integrate AI with its search, eager to tap stave off competition from AI firms like OpenAI and Perplexity. AI Overviews are an important part of that strategy.
With AI Overviews in Search, it’s easier than ever for people to find the information they need and discover relevant sites across the web, which opens up more opportunities to connect with publishers, businesses and creators.
The company has launched its biggest expansion yet, bringing the feature to more than 100 countries.
Since launching in May and expanding beyond the U.S. in August, the feedback we’ve received for AI Overviews has been highly positive. People prefer using Search with AI Overviews, and they find their search results more helpful.
So now, in our largest expansion yet, we’re launching AI Overviews in more than 100 countries and making them accessible in more languages — helping you search in a whole new way, no matter what questions are on your mind.
Google says it has made improvements to AI Overviews, making it easier to find relevant websites and better connecting people with helpful products.
Helping people discover content from publishers, businesses and creators remains central to our approach with AI Overviews in Search. Since May, we’ve introduced more prominent ways to show links to relevant websites within AI Overviews, with a right-hand link display on desktop and a similar experience on mobile, accessible by tapping the site icons in the upper right. And earlier this month, we launched in-line links that appear directly within the text of AI Overviews. In our testing, these updates drove an increase in traffic to supporting websites compared to the previous designs.
As always, ads will continue to appear in dedicated slots throughout the page, with clear labeling to distinguish between organic and sponsored results. And as we shared earlier this month, ads in AI Overviews are now available on relevant queries for mobile users in the U.S., so we can better connect people with the products and brands that are helpful to their searches.