Google Expands Access to End-to-End Encryption in Gmail

Google is rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Gmail, expanding access to the beta for eligible customers.

E2EE is an important security feature that ensures even Google can’t read a person’s email when it resides on their servers. Google announced the change in a blog post:

We’re expanding customer access to client-side encryption in Gmail on the web. Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers are eligible to apply for the beta until January 20th, 2023.

Using client-side encryption in Gmail ensures sensitive data in the email body and attachments are indecipherable to Google servers. Customers retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys.

E2EE is the gold standard for encryption and security and its nice to see Google expanding access to it.