Google Essentials Brings Google’s Services to Windows PCs

Google is bringing its services to Windows PCs with its Google Essentials app, the latest effort to make accessing its services—including Google Play Games—easier.

Google made the announcement in a blog post:

Today, we’re introducing Google Essentials, a new app that makes it easier for you to discover and install many of our best Google services — including Google Play Games — when setting up a new PC. Google Essentials will be first available on all HP Windows consumer and gaming brands: Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, Victus and HP Brand and soon to be featured on all OmniBook brands. You can open Google Essentials right from the start menu and easily switch between your phone and laptop.

The new apps is a good way for Windows users to be able to play games that are available via Google Play Games:

For example, from Google Essentials or HP’s OMEN Gaming Hub, you’ll be able to access thousands of mobile and native PC games from Google Play Games, such as Clash of Clans and CookieRun: Tower of Adventures. Signing in to your Play Games account allows you to sync your in-game progress and reward benefits for certain titles, so you can pick things back up whether you’re on an Android device or PC.

Google says Google Essentials also makes it easier to access Photos, Messages, Google Docs, Google Drive, and more.

You can also access Google Photos and Google Messages from Google Essentials, making it easier to enjoy your photo albums and respond to texts from friends and family. For those times when you need to get tasks done, Google Essentials includes shortcuts to our popular productivity tools — like Google Docs, Drive, and Calendar. Plus, eligible Google One subscribers can get access to a 2-month trial of Google One 100GB for their cloud storage needs, on us.

Google says it plans to bring Google Essentials to more laptops and desktops in the future.