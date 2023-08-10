Google eSignature for Google Docs and Google Drive Enters Beta

Google is adding a major new feature to its online office suite, testing a beta of its eSignatures.

Electronic signatures have existed for years, but saw wider adoption as a result of the pandemic. Document platforms have been increasingly rolling out the feature to help facilitate document signing and verification, especially with remote and hybrid workforces.

Google has been working on a an alpha of its eSignatures feature, but is now making it available as an open beta.

For solopreneurs and small businesses, keeping track of contracts, customer agreements, and other binding documents can be challenging. To help streamline this workflow, we’re natively integrating eSignature in Google Docs, allowing you to request and add Signatures to official contracts, directly in Google Docs.

The new feature began rolling out August 8, and will continue deploying over the next 15 days.