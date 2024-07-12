Google Ends Support for Android 5.0 Lollipop

Google has officially ended support for Android 5.0, code-named Lollipop, with Android 6 now the lowest supported version.
Android 5.0 was first released in 2014, marking a decade of varying levels of support. While Lollipop has not received upgrades or security updates, the decade-old OS could still use Google Play Services.
According to a company support article, Android 6 is now the minimum supported version:
Google Play Services connects apps to other Google services, like Google Sign In and Google Maps. Google Play Services isn’t the same as the Google Play Store app, and is included with Android.
Google Play Services doesn’t make your battery drain faster or use too much of your mobile data plan. You can’t force stop or uninstall Google Play services.
Important: Google Play services are only supported on devices with Android 6.0 (API level 23) or higher.