Google Ends Support for Android 5.0 Lollipop

Google has officially ended support for Android 5.0, code-named Lollipop, with Android 6 now the lowest supported version.

Android 5.0 was first released in 2014, marking a decade of varying levels of support. While Lollipop has not received upgrades or security updates, the decade-old OS could still use Google Play Services.

According to a company support article, Android 6 is now the minimum supported version: