Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

SearchNews

Google Enables SafeSearch Explicit Image Blurring by Default

Google has announced a change to its search results, enabling the SafeSearch explicit image blurring by default....
Google Enables SafeSearch Explicit Image Blurring by Default
Written by Staff
Thursday, August 31, 2023

    • Google has announced a change to its search results, enabling the SafeSearch explicit image blurring by default.

    Google has traditionally prioritized relevant search results over everything else, even if that meant displaying NSFW content. The company announced in a blog post that it will now blur graphic and sexually explicit images by default:

    Earlier this year, we announced a new safeguard that helps protect you and your family from inadvertently encountering explicit imagery on Search. With this update, explicit imagery — such as adult or graphic violent content — will now be blurred by default when it appears in Search results.

    The new SafeSearch blurring setting is rolling out for all users globally this month. You can adjust your settings and turn it off at any time, unless a guardian or school network administrator has locked the setting.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |