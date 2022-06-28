Google Earth Engine Is Now Available to All Businesses and Governments

Google has made its Earth Engine available to all governments and businesses as an enterprise-grade Google Cloud service.

Google Earth Engine is a tool for “planetary-scale environmental monitoring.” When Google released it in 2010, it was primarily for scientists and NGOs. As climate change becomes a bigger threat, however, the company wants all governments and businesses to have access to it.

“Over the years, one of the top climate challenges I’ve heard from businesses, governments and organizations is that they’re drowning in data but thirsty for insights,” writes Rebecca Moore, Director, Google Earth, Earth Engine & Outreach.

“So starting today, we’re making Google Earth Engine available to businesses and governments worldwide as an enterprise-grade service through Google Cloud. With access to reliable, up-to-date insights on how our planet is changing, organizations will be better equipped to move their sustainability efforts forward.”

The tool should be a powerful asset in the fight against climate change.