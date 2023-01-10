Google Docs Adds Option to See Non-Printing Characters

Google Docs has added an important feature to help fine-tune the layout of documents with the option to view non-printing characters.

In complex documents, non-printing characters are often important elements that help establish the layout and visual characteristics of a document. Line breaks, page breaks, tabs, and spaces are just a few such characters.

In the latest update to Google Docs, users now have the option of seeing non-printing characters.

“When viewing or editing a Google Doc, non-printing characters such as line breaks, section breaks, tabs, and spaces are not visible,” the company writes in a blog post. “Starting today, you can choose to display non-printing characters in order to see how a document is laid out.”

“This feature provides a visual representation of what controls the formatting in a document, allowing you to make appropriate edits much easier,” the company adds.