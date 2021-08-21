Google Disbanding Its Health Division, Dr. David Feinberg Leaving

Google is disbanding its health division, following a string of setbacks and criticism.

Google Health is one of the company’s newer initiatives, quickly reaching 500 employees in early 2020. Despite its obvious importance to the company, Google found itself mired in controversy when it was discovered the company had partnered with Ascension to collect health data on millions of Americans. The program, Project Nightingale, drew scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about Google having access to even more private consumer data.

It appears the company is throwing in the tool on Google Health altogether, with plans to disband it and scatter its components across the company, according to a memo seen by Business Insider.

As part of its disbanding, Google Health chief Dr. David Feinberg will be leaving effective September 1. Medical records company Cerner announced Feinberg will become the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1.