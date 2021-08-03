Google Debuts Its Own Tensor Chips to Power Pixel Smartphones

Google is taking a page from Apple and building its own system on a chip (SoC) processors to power its Pixel line of smartphones.

Apple is the undisputed leader in mobile performance — both phones and tablets — in large part because of its custom chips. Although its chips are based on Arm Holdings’ designs, Apple has customized them to offer a level of performance its competitors can’t match.

Google is debuting its own Tensor chips, similar to ones it makes for its data centers. The chips have a heavy focus on artificial intelligence.

“Tensor is our first custom-built SoC specifically for Pixel phones, and it will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this fall,” writes Rick Osterloh,

Senior Vice President, Devices & Services.

“Tensor was built for how people use their phones today and how people will use them in the future,” Osterloh added. “As more and more features are powered by AI and ML it’s not simply about adding more computing resources, it’s about using that ML to unlock specific experiences for our Pixel users.”

It remains to be seen if the new processor will help Google’s Pixel line grab a larger share of the market.