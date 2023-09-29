Google Completes Its September 2023 ‘Helpful Content Update’ Rollout

Google has completed its September 2023 helpful content update rollout, completing it in just under two weeks.

The helpful content system is designed “to better ensure people see original, helpful content created for people in search results.” The company says the system “aims to better reward content where visitors feel they’ve had a satisfying experience, while content that doesn’t meet a visitor’s expectations won’t perform as well.”

Google began rolling out an update to the helpful content system on September 14. As of September 28, the update is complete, taking 13 days and 11 hours.

Search Engine Land is reporting that its “data providers saw unprecedented low volatility over the past couple of weeks, especially for a Google update.”