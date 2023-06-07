Google Cloud Wins Mayo Clinic Partnership

Google Cloud has scored a big win, partnering with Mayo Clinic for the latter to use its generative AI tools.

Companies are coming up with new ways to use generative AI to improve workflows and open new opportunities. Mayo Clinic wants to use generative AI to help improve data search and discovery, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes.

Mayo Clinic is turning to Google Cloud to make those goals a reality, initially tapping into Google’s Enterprise Search in Generative AI App Builder (Gen App Builder).

“Generative AI has the potential to transform healthcare by enhancing human interactions and automating operations like never before,” said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. “Mayo Clinic is a world leader in leveraging AI for good, and they are a critical partner as we identify responsible ways to bring this transformative technology to healthcare.”

“Our prioritization of patient safety, privacy, and ethical considerations, means that generative AI can have a significant and positive impact on how we work and deliver healthcare,” said Cris Ross, Mayo Clinic’s Chief Information Officer. “Google Cloud’s tools have the potential to unlock sources of information that typically aren’t searchable in a conventional manner, or are difficult to access or interpret, from a patient’s complex medical history to their imaging, genomics, and labs. Accessing insights more quickly and easily could drive more cures, create more connections with patients, and transform healthcare.”

The partnership is a much-needed boost to Google on two fronts. The company is in third-place in the cloud market, and the window is closing on Kurian’s five-year plan to move into the second-place slot. Google is also seen as a distant second-place in the AI market, lagging well behind Microsoft’s Bing AI.