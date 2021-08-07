Google Cloud Unveils Unattended Project Recommender

Google Cloud is making it easier to recover resources from abandoned projects with its Unattended Project Recommender.

Even the most organized cloud-based organization occasionally has projects and resources that fall through the cracks, or are otherwise abandoned. Google’s new Unattended Project Recommender is designed to help identify those projects and recover or deprecate them.

Google announced the new service in a blog post:

To help you prune your idle cloud resources, we’re excited to introduce Unattended Project Recommender. It’s a new feature of Active Assist that provides you with a one-stop shop for discovering, reclaiming, and shutting down unattended projects. With actionable and automatic recommendations, you no longer have to worry about wasting money or mitigating security risks presented by your idle resources. Unattended Project Recommender uses machine learning to identify, with a high degree of confidence, projects that are likely abandoned based on API and networking activity, billing, usage of cloud services, and other signals. This feature is available via the Recommender API today, making it easy for you to integrate with your company’s existing workflow management and communication tools, or export results to a BigQuery table for custom analysis.

Unattended Project Recommender should be a major help to companies looking to more closely monitor and manage their cloud resources.