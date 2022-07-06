Google Cloud Takes Over Former Stripe Headquarters in San Francisco

Google Cloud has just signed the biggest office space lease in San Francisco since the start of the pandemic, sending a message about its future plans.

Companies large and small have been transitioning to remote and hybrid workflows as a result of the pandemic. Some companies, however, have continued their efforts to return to the “old normal,” doubling down on in-office work and expanding their office footprint. Few have done so as much as Google, and the company made its intentions clear with its latest lease.

According to San Francisco Business Times, Google Cloud has subleased a 300,000-square-foot office space that was formerly used by Square. The latter has the lease till 2027 but is moving its offices to South San Francisco.

While no one knows if Google plans to direct lease after 2027, when Stripe’s lease expires, the lease is the biggest in San Francisco since the pandemic began, offering a glimmer of hope for the real estate market.