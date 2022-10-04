Google Cloud Scores US Army As Google Workspace Customer

Google Cloud scored a major win in the cloud market as the US Army chooses Google Workspace for online collaboration.

Google Workspace is the company’s suite of tools that compete with Microsoft 365. Google recently announced Google Public Sector, a new division aimed at helping government agencies and organizations adopt the company’s cloud services.

According to Will Grannis, Google Public Sector CEO, the US Army plans to deploy Google Workspace to 250,000 personnel.

Today, I’m proud to announce one of our first big partnerships following the launch of this new subsidiary, as Google Public Sector will provide up to 250,000 active-duty Army personnel of the U.S. Army workforce with the Google Workspace. The government has asked for more choice in cloud vendors who can support its missions, and Google Workspace will equip today’s military with a leading suite of collaboration tools to get their work done.

The contract is a big win for Google Cloud and will no doubt pave the way for other public organizations to follow suit.