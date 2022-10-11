Google Cloud Partners With Coinbase to Enable Crypto Payments and Web3 Innovation

Google Cloud will soon let customers pay with crypto thanks to a new partnership with Coinbase.

As part of the partnership between the two companies, “Coinbase will use Google Cloud’s powerful compute platform to process blockchain data at scale.” Coinbase will also benefit from Google’s fiber-optic network, using the speed of the service to help power machine-learning crypto insights.

Google plans to allow select customers to pay for cloud services via crypto, with customers in the Web3 space being given the opportunity first.

“We are excited Google Cloud has selected Coinbase to help bring Web3 to a new set of users and provide powerful solutions to developers,” said Brian Armstrong, Co-founder and CEO of Coinbase. “With more than 100 million verified users and 14,500 institutional clients, Coinbase has spent more than a decade building industry-leading products on top of blockchain technology. We could not ask for a better partner to help execute our vision of building a trusted bridge into the Web3 ecosystem.”

“We want to make building in Web3 faster and easier, and this partnership with Coinbase helps developers get one step closer to that goal,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “We’re proud Coinbase has chosen Google Cloud as its strategic cloud partner, and we’re ready to serve the thriving global Web3 customer and partner ecosystem. Our focus is making it frictionless for all customers to take advantage of our scalability, reliability, security, and data services, so they can focus on innovation in the Web3 space.”