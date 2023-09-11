Google Cloud Next Pulls Out of San Francisco

Google has moved its Google Cloud Next conference from San Francisco to Las Vegas, as the city struggles with drug use and homelessness.

Several high-profile tech conferences have already pulled out of San Francisco, with others threatening to do the same. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has said this year’s Dreamforce conference may be the last one in San Francisco if homeless and drug use negatively impact it.

Google has informed SFGate that it is moving its Google Cloud Next conference to Las Vegas. The company did not provide any explanation or motive for the move, only saying more information would be available “in the coming months.”