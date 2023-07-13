Google Cloud Nabs Former AWS Data Center Lead

Google Cloud has recruited Chris Vonderhaar, an AWS veteran who oversaw the company’s data centers.

According to GeekWire, Vonderhaar left AWS in May after 13 years with the company. He has been hired by Google Cloud with the title of Vice President, Demand & Supply Management.

Amazon has a reputation for aggressively enforcing non-compete clauses, especially in relation to high-profile executives with access to sensitive company information. As GeekWire points out, however, non-compete agreements are essentially banned in California and severely limited in Washington.

Nonetheless, it is not clear what, if any, restrictions may apply to Vonderhaar’s employment.