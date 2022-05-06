Google Cloud Makes Major Play to Be THE Web3 Cloud Provider

Google Cloud is working to become THE cloud provider for Web3 developers and apps, forming a team dedicated to Web3.

Web3 is the next major evolution of the web, and heavily relies on blockchain technology to improve security, privacy, and decentralization. Google clearly sees the potential, forming a new team focused on supporting Web3 developers, according to CNBC.

Amit Zavery, a vice president at Google Cloud, wrote an email to employees outlining the company’s plans:

“While the world is still early in its embrace of Web3, it is a market that is already demonstrating tremendous potential with many customers asking us to increase our support for Web3 and Crypto related technologies,” he wrote.

In a statement to CNBC, Zavery clarified that Google wasn’t interested in getting on the cryptocurrency bandwagon specifically, but is more interested in supporting blockchain technologies.

“We’re not trying to be part of that cryptocurrency wave directly. We’re providing technologies for companies to use and take advantage of the distributed nature of Web3 in their current businesses and enterprises.”

Google is currently in third place in the cloud market, behind AWS and Microsoft, although the company has a reputation for being popular among developers. Appealing to Web3 developers and establishing itself as their first option could be the company’s ticket to increasing its market share.