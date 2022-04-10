Google Cloud Losing EU Talent to AWS

Google Cloud’s European division has a talent problem, as AWS has poached one of its top executives.

Google Cloud is currently vying for position in the cloud market. Despite sitting in third place, CEO Thomas Kurian has made it clear he wants to take the number two spot within the next few years. Unfortunately for the company, it seems to be having trouble keeping its EU talent, something that could make competing decidedly difficult.

According to Business Insider, telecoms chief Marielle Lindgren has left Google Cloud to take a position at AWS, one she has been raving about on LinkedIn.

I am happy to share that I have started a new position as General Manager Nordics, Baltics & Benelux at Amazon Web Services…Two weeks in, and I am amazed about all the inspiring colleagues I have met, and the great opportunity that lies ahead. Thank you all Amazonians for the warm welcome! Looking forward to a very exciting time.

Lindgren’s departure comes on the heels of several others, including Chris Ciauri in March 2021, Pip White who went back to Salesforce in June, and Sanj Bhayro who went to Intercome in November. The latter two were both recruited by Ciauri from Salesforce, where the trio had previously worked.

If Google Cloud is going to overtake Microsoft for the number two spot, let alone challenge AWS for the top spot, the company will need to do a better job of keeping its talent from abandoning ship.