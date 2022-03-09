Google Cloud Issue Responsible For Discord and Spotify Outage

Discord and Spotify are back online following an issue with Google Cloud that impacted both services.

Discord started experiencing an outage around noon on Tuesday. Despite the company’s attempts to address the problem, a new issue occurred, further extending the outage. It appears Discord wasn’t alone, with Spotify also experiencing problems Tuesday.

According to The Verge, the common denominator was Google Cloud. On the company’s status page, a botched Traffic Director update appears to be at fault. Once Google rolled back the update, its client companies’ problems began to disappear.

AWS experienced at least three major outages in December. With Google’s outage impacting more high-profile customers, it shines additional light on the potential pitfalls of so many companies relying on just a few cloud providers.