Google Cloud Innovators and Community Are Partnering

Google announced that the Google Cloud Innovators and Google Cloud Community are partnering to boost developers’ success.

The company made the announcement in a blog post:

Together, the Google Cloud Innovators program and the Google Cloud Community are partnering to create a one-stop shop to better support your needs with learning and growing in the cloud.

As an Innovator, you’ll have exclusive access to live events with Googlers, weekly digests of the latest Google Cloud news, and free learning credits for Google Cloud Skills Boost labs and learning content. While in the Google Cloud Community, you can also connect with peers globally to find answers, collaborate, and work together to solve your toughest challenges.

With this new partnership, we aim to make it even easier to find information, connect with your peers, and attend live sessions around the clock. and get the help you need from our team of experts.