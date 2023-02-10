Google Cloud & Health-ISAC Partner to Bolster Healthcare Cybersecurity

Google Cloud and Health-ISAC have announced a partnership aimed at helping the healthcare industry bolster cybersecurity.

Like many industries, healthcare has been hard-hit by cybersecurity threats, with ransomware attacks shutting down hospitals and compromising operations. Google Cloud and Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center) are working together to “help Health-ISAC members discover threats more rapidly” and “also assist in evicting malicious actors from their infrastructure.”

Today, we’re announcing the general availability of our next investment in this community. Working with the Health-ISAC Threat Operations Center, Google Cloud security engineers developed an open sourced integration that connects the Health-ISAC Indicator Threat Sharing (HITS) feed directly with Google Cloud’s Chronicle Security Operations information and event management. HITS allows Health-ISAC members to easily connect and quickly share cyber threat intelligence through machine-to-machine automation.

“The integration of Health-ISAC’s threat feed with Chronicle Security Operations is exciting to see,” said Errol Weiss, Health-ISAC’s chief security officer. “Our members can now ingest Health-ISAC’s Signature Threat Feed of member-to-member shared threat indicators into Chronicle, and use that information to help automation and threat analyst decisions when protecting critical network infrastructure.”