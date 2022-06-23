Google Cloud Is a Forrester’s Document Analytics Platforms Leader

Forrester Research has named Google Cloud a leader in Document Analytics space, providing a prestigious boost to the cloud provider.

Google is currently the number three cloud provider in the world. CEO Thomas Kurian has made no secret of his desire to move into the number two spot in the next few years. As part of the expansion of its services and abilities, the company rolled out Document AI in late 2020.

According to Sudheera Vanguri, Document AI Head of Product, Forrester has named Google Cloud a leader in two of its recent reports: The Forrester Wave™: Document-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2022 and The Forrester Wave™: People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2022 authored by Boris Evelson.

“Google Cloud’s strengths include document capture, image analytics, full ModelOps cycle capabilities, unstructured data security, and integration with Google Cloud’s augmented BI platform Looker,” Forrester says in The Forrester Wave™: Document-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2022 report.

Vanguri credits Google Cloud’s success to its close relationship with Google Research, which allows the company to “quickly to integrate bleeding edge technologies into our solutions.”

Forrester is one of the most well-respected names in business research. Naming Google Cloud a leader in the Document Analytics business is sure to boost Google cloud and Kurian’s ambitions.