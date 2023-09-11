Google Cloud CEO: ‘We Have a 10-Year Head Start in AI’

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian is doubling down on, saying his company has a decade head start on competitors.

Google Cloud is the third-largest cloud provider in the world, behind AWS and Microsoft Azure. Nonetheless, the company has been making headway and is an especially popular option in the AI industry.

According to CRN, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology conference, Kurian made clear he believes his company has a solid lead in the AI field:

As generative AI came along, we’ve evolved our infrastructure portfolio. Remember, Google has been building large scale infrastructure for AI for over 10 years. So, we have over a 10 -year head start on any competitor.

Kurian says that focus on AI is already paying off: