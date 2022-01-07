Google Cloud Announces Public Preview of BigQuery Native JSON

Google Cloud announced a public preview of their BigQuery Native JSON data type, bringing support for semi-structured data in BigQuery.

JSON is a popular format for storing data, since it doesn’t require a structured scheme like a traditional database. This allows for storing, managing, and querying semi-structured data, an ideal option for cloud applications.

Google announced the public preview via Twitter.

Big news: BigQuery now natively supports semi-structured data.



Now you can write to #BigQuery without worrying about schema changes from your upstream data pipeline. Learn more about this public preview for the BigQuery native JSON data type ↓https://t.co/4RU3TDqIOw — Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) January 6, 2022

Google Cloud customers are already looking forward to the ways this new feature will help them analyze data and gain insights.

“Agility is key to our business. We believe Native JSON functionality will enable us to handle changes in data models more quickly and shorten the lead time to pull insights from our data,” says Ryoji Hasegawa, Data Engineer, DeNA Co Ltd.

Customers interested in signing up for the public preview can do so here.