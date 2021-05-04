Google Cloud and Vodofone Partner to Create ‘Industry-First Global Data Platform’

Google Cloud and Vodofone have partnered to create an “industry-first global data platform.”

Vodofone is one of the leading telecom companies in Europe and Africa. The company is also a leading IoT connectivity provider. Vodofone wants to leverage Google Cloud to deliver “reliable and secure data analytics, insights, and learnings to support the introduction of new digital products and services for Vodafone customers simultaneously worldwide.”

The two companies will be working together to build a data platform, called ‘Nucleus,’ which will house the ‘Dynamo’ system. The new system will be able to process roughly 50 TB of data per day. Vodofone has identified 700 use-cases for delivering new products and services, as well as using data to provide better insights and intelligence.

In particular, Vodofone sees benefits for its TV content and connectivity services; using AI to make a digital replica of its internal support functions; helping data scientists collaborating on environmental and health issues, including COVID-19; and increasing the number of smart network services to better meet customers’ needs.

“Vodafone is building a powerful foundation for a digital future,” said Johan Wibergh, Chief Technology Officer for Vodafone. “We have vast amounts of data which, when securely processed and made available across our footprint using the collective power of Vodafone and Google Cloud’s engineering expertise, will transform our services, to our customers and governments, and the societies where they live and serve.”

“Telecommunications firms are increasingly differentiating their customer experiences through the use of data and analytics, and this has never been more important than during the current pandemic,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. “We are thrilled to be selected as Vodafone’s global strategic cloud partner for analytics and SAP, and to co-innovate on new products that will accelerate the industry’s digital transformation.”