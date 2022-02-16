Google Chrome OS Flex Comes to Mac and PC

Google has released its Chrome OS Flex for Mac and PCs, giving users with an older computer an opportunity to extend its life.

Chrome OS has long been known to be much lighter on system resources than traditional operating systems, thanks to its cloud-first approach. Until now, Chrome OS primarily ran on Chromebooks, devices specifically designed for it.

Google is now making Chrome OS Flex available for a variety of hardware, touting its ability to breathe new life into older hardware.

Try the cloud-first, fast, easy-to-manage, and secure Chrome OS for PCs and Macs. Chrome OS Flex is a free and sustainable way to modernize devices you already own. It’s easy to deploy across your fleet or simply try it to see what a cloud-first OS has to offer.

The OS is free, and interested users can get started here.