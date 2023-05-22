Google Chrome Gets URL Spellchecking

Google Chrome has received a small but important upgrade, getting the ability to detect typos in the URL bar.

Every web surfer has experienced going to the wrong website — sometimes with embarrassing results — by mistyping a URL. Google is trying to fix that with spellchecking in the URL bar, according to Jerry Robinson, User Experience Researcher:

When you type a website into the Chrome address bar, it will now detect URL typos and suggest websites based on the corrections. This increases accessibility for people with dyslexia, language learners, and anyone who makes typos by making it easier to get to previously visited websites despite spelling errors. This feature is now available on Chrome desktop and will roll out to mobile in the coming months.

The feature is a nice quality-life-improvement.