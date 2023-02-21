Google Chrome 110 Brings Major Optimizations

Google has released version 110 of its Chrome web browser, bringing significant memory and battery improvements.

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser by a wide margin, but it has never been known for being light on resources. In fact, Chrome is known as a memory hog, which negatively impacts laptop battery life. Google is working to address these issues, adding a couple of features that are designed to improve the browser’s performance in Chrome 110.

The first feature is Memory Saver:

Have a bunch of tabs open in Chrome that you plan to come back to later? Memory Saver mode frees up memory from tabs you aren’t currently using so the active websites you’re browsing have the smoothest possible experience. This is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games. Any inactive tabs will be reloaded when you need them.

The other feature, Energy Saver, is designed to maximize battery life:

Running low on battery and don’t have a laptop charger nearby? When you’re browsing the Web with Chrome and your device battery level reaches 20%, Chrome will save battery by limiting background activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos.

The new features in Chrome 110 will be a welcome improvement.