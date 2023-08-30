Google Chat Is Getting Slack and Teams Interoperability

Google is making good on its promise to embrace interoperability in its messaging platforms by making Google Chat work with Slack and Microsoft Teams.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act paves the way for forcing companies to make their services interoperable with those of rivals. Google has been quick to jump on board. The company recently embraced Messaging Layer Security (MLS) for cross-platform message encryption.

The search giant is going a step further by adopting Mio to enable messaging interoperability between Google Chat and competing services, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams.

The company made the announcement in a blog post:

If your organization uses a mixture of messaging tools, you can now use Mio to enable messaging interoperability between Google Chat and other platforms such as Slack and Teams. This is available now in beta, with general availability expected in early 2024. We know that communication and collaboration happens over multiple channels and tools. This can cause missed messages, silos of communication, and a frustrating experience monitoring multiple chat tools. That’s why we’re partnering with Mio, a leading provider of collaborative interoperability solutions helping customers enhance their productivity by streamlining communication across multiple channels. You can leverage Mio to create a seamless experience between Chat and the various tools you need to get your work done.

The feature will require Mio licenses. Interested parties can follow this link to request beta access.