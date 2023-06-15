Google Cautions Employees About Using Chatbots — Including Its Own

Google may be one of the companies pushing AI forward, but that doesn’t mean it wants its employees using AI chatbots in all circumstances.

According to Reuters, Google and Alphabet are warning employees not to enter sensitive information into AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT or the company’s own Bard. Because generative AI relies on vast quantities of data for training purposes, most models store the queries and data they are fed, posing a risk to trade secrets and other confidential information.

Google’s concerns are not unfounded, with the security of confidential information a growing issue in the context of generative AI. Samsung recently banned its employees from using the various AI chatbots after a well-publicized incident in which an employee leaked confidential data via ChatGPT.

OpenAI is working to address such concerns with ChatGPT, announcing it is working on a ChatGPT Business subscription that will give businesses more control over how data is used. It’s a safe bet that Google, Microsoft, and others will need to roll out similar options if they want their chatbots to continue to make headway in the enterprise.