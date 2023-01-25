Google Calendar Gets Major Upgrade to Avoid Scheduling Conflicts

Google has rolled out a major update to Calendar, one that will make it easier for users to avoid scheduling conflicts.
The company unveiled the news in a blog post:
The appointment scheduling tool is a feature that allows people to share their availability via a booking page that can be used by colleagues, external stakeholders, clients, and partners to schedule a meeting. With the current appointment scheduling experience, you are unable to review multiple calendars for conflicts when exposing appointment times to others.
As a result, we’re introducing the ability to check and see a visual preview of multiple calendars when setting up your appointment schedules. Your booking page will show you as unavailable when you’re busy based on the calendars you choose.