Google Brings VMware to Google Cloud

Google is rolling out support for VMware in Google Cloud in the form of “a Google-managed VMware platform.”
VMware is a major player in the virtualization and cloud computing markets. The company’s software powers some of the world’s biggest companies across a range of industries, and Google is bringing that software to its cloud offerings.
The company announced the initiative in a blog post:
Google Cloud VMware Engine is a Google-managed VMware platform that customers can use to run their VMware workloads on Google Cloud. VMware Engine private clouds consist of VMware ESXi clusters that are managed by Google. Customers manage the virtual infrastructure of private clouds using VMware vCenter and VMware NSX-T for software-defined networking. The GCVE IaC Foundations code guides customers to automate the configuration of several layers of the infrastructure and virtualization stack, using infrastructure as code. This includes the integration of platform logging and monitoring with the Google Cloud Operations Suite, configurations such as VM folders, permissions and VM deployments in vCenter and network configurations in NSX-T, including subnets, firewalls, and load balancers.