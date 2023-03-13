Google Brings a Slew of Features to Its Pixel Phones

Google has released the first Feature Drop of 2023, bringing a slew of updates and features to its Pixel line of phones and watches.

Google Pixel users are in for some nice upgrades, with the company expanding features to more devices and improving existing ones. One of the biggest features is expanded Night Sight support:

With the latest Feature Drop, Night Sight can now capture low-light photos faster on your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, too, thanks to new algorithms powered by Google Tensor.

The company has also expanded Magic Eraser to the entire line of Pixel phones, making it easier for users to eliminate unwanted elements from their photos.

Direct My Call is now available on all devices from the Pixel 4a and up:

Skip the headache of sitting through long menu options when you call a business. Now with Direct My Call on Pixel 4a and newer phones, you’ll see the menu options ahead of time so you get to the right extension even faster when you call many of the most popular toll-free numbers in the U.S.

Google has also brought improvements to Health Connect and added the ability to see timers across all connected devices, without unlocking your phone.

The Pixel Watch has received a major update, with fall detection added to its repertoire of features.