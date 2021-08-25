Google Bringing Location-Specific Reviews to Play Store

Google is preparing a major upgrade to the Play Store, adding localized reviews to help individuals make more informed decisions about apps.

Most people rely on ratings when deciding which to app to install versus which one to skip. Unfortunately, given the international reach of many applications, non-localized ratings can cause problems for developers and users alike. The same is true of reviews that don’t differentiate based on device type.

“Ratings help people decide which apps to download and they are taken into consideration for featuring and placement on Play Store,” reads the company’s Android Developers Blog. “But because the app experience can vary depending on the user’s region and device type, aggregate ratings don’t always tell the whole story. That’s why, starting in November 2021, we’re going to change the ratings that individual users see based on where they’re registered, and later in the year what device they’re using.”

The announcement is good news for Android users, and should help users and developers alike.