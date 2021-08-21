Google Assistant Driving Mode Now Replacing Android Auto

Google is killing Android Auto, replacing it with its Google Assistant Driving Mode.

According to XDA, Users on Pixel phones running Android 12 have started receiving a message that Android Auto is no longer available on their devices.

Android Auto is now only available for car screens. On your phone, try Google Assistant driving mode instead.

Android Auto on phones was never meant to be a long-term solution, and only served as a stopgap measure until Google could finish rolling out Google Assistant Driving Mode.

Google confirmed to 9to5Google that the warning is not Android-version-specific, but is part of a larger plan to end support for the app on phones.